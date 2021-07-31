Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,398. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

