Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

