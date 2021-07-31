Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.85 Million Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 93,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.88% of Ardmore Shipping worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.