Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.62. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

