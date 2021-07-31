Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,992 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.