Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Grocery Outlet worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of GO opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

