Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.62% of Natural Alternatives International worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,410 shares of company stock worth $341,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

