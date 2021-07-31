Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DSCSY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.