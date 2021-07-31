dKargo Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.93 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. dKargo has a total market cap of $115.93 million and $36.04 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,841,666 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.