DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $123,617.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

