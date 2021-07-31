Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.11%. Dolby Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.720 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

DLB traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

