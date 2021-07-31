Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.