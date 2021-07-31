Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish Sells 100 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.49 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

