Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish Sells 100 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.49 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
