Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Announces $1.00 Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 143,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $497.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

