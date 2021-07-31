Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.12 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

