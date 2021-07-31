DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

