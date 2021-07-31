DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.19.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

