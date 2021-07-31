Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DPM opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

