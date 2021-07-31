Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
DPM opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
