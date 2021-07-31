DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 954,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.64 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

