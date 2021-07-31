Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.20 ($47.29).

ETR DUE opened at €40.38 ($47.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -147.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

