Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.20 ($47.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €40.38 ($47.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -147.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.08.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

