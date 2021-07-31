Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

