Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Truist

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.66, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

