Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $902 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.87 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 245.66, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

