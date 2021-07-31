DZ Bank Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $750.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.20, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

