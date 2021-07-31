e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of ELF opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.