Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

