easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

easyJet stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

