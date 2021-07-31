Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eat Beyond Global stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,337. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

