Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $65,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $158.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

