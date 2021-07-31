Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

