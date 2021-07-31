Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Raven Industries worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

