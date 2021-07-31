Eaton Vance Management Invests $2.18 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

