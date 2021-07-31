Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,494 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $104.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

