Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

