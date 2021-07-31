Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ebix were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ebix by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $935.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

