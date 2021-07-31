Eden Trading Down 32.2% This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $459,253.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

