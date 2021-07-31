Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

EIX opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

