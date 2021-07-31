Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

