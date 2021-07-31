Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.76.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

