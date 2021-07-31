Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $130.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

