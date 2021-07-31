eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of eHealth worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,866 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $52.01 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

