eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in eHealth by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in eHealth by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

