El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $3.59.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

