El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $3.59.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
