Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $170.50 Average PT from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.06. 629,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,317. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,344,862. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

