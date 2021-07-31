Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$ EPS.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 1,198,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,016. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.