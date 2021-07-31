Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 131.8% in July

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Elixinol Wellness stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Elixinol Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Elixinol Wellness
