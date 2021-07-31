Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.91

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $98.61, with a volume of 5150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

