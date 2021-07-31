Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6645 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

