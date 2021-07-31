Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.